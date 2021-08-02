2 hours ago

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has on his first day at work, reorganized the police service through transfers and new responsibilities.

The new changes take effect from August 1, 2021, according to a circular signed by Dr Dampare.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Kwasi Ofori, In-charge (i/c) of Operations, Greater Accra Region, is now the Public Affairs Director (PAD) General of the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

Superintendent Mrs Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the PAD of the Service is now in charge of the Judicial Police in the Eastern Region.

Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, in charge of MTTD, Headquarters is now the Director, PAD.

Whilst Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Elizabeth Effia Tenge, in charge of Accra PAD moves to Volta Regional PAD, DSP Ms Juliana Obeng in charge of PAD CID is now at Accra Regional PAD.

The rest are Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP)/Mr. Francis Agrippa Oppong, Dir/M & I Unit/Hqrs to Director, Pensions and ACP/Mr. Banabas Nambont Nasumong, i/c Dodowa Division to i/c IRD/Hqrs.

As ACP/Mr Isaac Asante, i/c Dansoman Div/AR moves to Director Operations/Accra Region ACP/Mr Samuel Winful, Estate/National/Headquarters (Hqrs) moves to i/c Adenta/Division/AR.

ACP/Mr Joseph Owusu Ansah, National/Hqrs will now be i/c Ashaiman Division/Tema Region (T/R).

It said Chief Superintendent (C/S) Mr Samuel Ammisah, i/c Ashaiman Division (Div)/TR moves to Finance/Hqrs whereas C/Supt/Dr. Baba Iddrisu, Director/ Transport (TPT) moves to Director/DTS/AR.

C/Supt/Mr Alex Kwame Safo-Adu, Deputy Chief Staff Officer is now the Chief Staff Officer as C/Supt/Mr Raymond Adofiem Director/CTU moves to Director/HROT.

C/Supt/Mr Joseph Owusu-Bempah, i/c Adenta Div. is currently the i/c Dansoman Division as C/Supt/Mr Joseph Owusu, Suhum District/ER moves to i/c Dodowa Division/TR.

DSP/Mr. Andrews Kofi Okonengye i/c Berekum/District (Dist) moves to MTTD/Nat.Hqrs.

It added that C/Supt/Mrs Priscilla Eva Bempong, Nat/Hqrs/AR is now taking to Cantonments/District/AR and C/Supt/Mrs Fanny Aboagye, i/c IRD/Hqrs to Estate Unit/Hqrs.

C/Supt/Mr Theodore Hlormanu, Nat/SWAT/Hqrs goes to i/c OPS/Kasoa/Region, C/Supt/Mr. Kwame Tawiah, SEMU/Hqrs to i/c Nat/SWAT/Hqrs, C/Supt/Mr. Jerome Wawal Kay Kanyog, R, P & ICT/Nat.Hqrs to i/c SEMU/Hqrs, Supt/Mr Al-Meyao Abass Kwarasey CO/RDR to Director/CTU/Hqrs and Supt/Mrs Grace Ansah Asamoah, Dir. DTS/AR to Deputy Chief Staff Officer/Hqrs.

"Supt/Mr Abdul-Latif A. Nbonwura, Osu/District moves to Karaga Dist/Northern Region as the i/c, Supt/Mr. Kwame Gyasi, i/c Afari, i/c East Legon Dist/AR to i/c Peki District/VR, Supt/Mr Anthony Arthur, i/c Finance/BER to Finance/Hqrs/AR, Supt/Mr Mohammed Issah Cantona, NPD/HQ to i/c Suhum District/ER and Supt/Mr. Charles Nyarko Baffour, Finance/HQ to i/c Finance/BER."

Others are Supt/Mr Henri Ayisi Mensah, Transformation/HQ to i/c Oyibi District/AR, Supt/Mr John Atanga, Police Council/HQ to i/c Airport/District MTTU/AR, Supt/Mr Thomas Kwasi Obah, Cantonments District/AR to Effutu West Dist/CR, DSP/Mrs Cecilia H. Appiah-Ampofo, i/c DOVVSU/Airport/Div/AR to i/c Legon Dist/AR and DSP/Mr. Maister Klay, i/c Legon District/AR to i/c Osu District/AR.

The circular said DSP/Mr Peter Kwesi Okyere, i/c Peki/District/VR to i/c Transports/Hqrs/AR, ASP/Mr Simon Kesseh, Nat/Hqrs/AR to Police Council Secretariate.

