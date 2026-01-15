2 hours ago

The Minister of Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has summoned officials of the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) and other commercial transport operators over the creation of artificial scarcity in the sector.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said some commercial vehicle operators are engaging in rent-seeking behaviour by limiting vehicle availability to drive up fares, despite reductions in fuel prices and import duties on spare parts.

“The [Transport] minister also informs me that I think tomorrow or so, he has requested a meeting with the GPRTU and other transport operators to address the issue of rent-seeking, to call those engaged in that activity to order so that the hardship is alleviated.

“Now, some of these operators do not go to the designated spots. They roam in the hope that the shortage that is created will compel passengers or commuters to part with more money than they should ordinarily pay.

“They are creating scarcity to drive up prices so that they can engage in rent-seeking behaviour. It is unlawful activity, and it must be looked into,” he said.

According to Mr Ofosu, drivers often deliberately create scarcity within the transport system, especially in urban centres during peak hours, to boost profits.

Transportation in Accra has worsened in recent days, with commuters facing long queues and inflated fares, particularly during peak periods.

The situation intensified over the 2025 yuletide and continues to affect passengers in areas such as Madina, Amasaman, and Kasoa, despite assurances from the Transport Minister that measures are being implemented to resolve the challenges.

Acknowledging the difficulties, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said commuting within the capital has become increasingly challenging during morning and evening rush hours. However, the government is taking the lead to address drivers who engage in these unlawful practices.

“The case is that the transport sector is largely private-sector-led, so we have bodies such as the GPRTU and other transport unions who organise the systems that convey the public,” he said.

He explained that following successive reductions in fuel prices, which led to a 15% cut in transport fares, some operators have resorted to creating artificial shortages to maximise profits.

“After the persistent reduction in fuel prices, there are some operators who have decided to engage in undue practices by creating artificial shortages,” he said, citing cases where drivers deliberately avoided designated stations, including in areas such as Kwame Nkrumah Circle, instead roaming in search of desperate commuters willing to pay more.

“It is an unlawful activity, and the government is looking at it to ensure that those involved in such behaviour are dealt with,” he added.