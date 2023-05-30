5 hours ago

AngloGold Ashanti has refuted suggestions that some 300 illegal miners trapped in one of the company’s mine shafts are confined and unable to exit.

A statement from the mining firm explained that the trapped miners have not been confined and can exit on foot via the existing ramp from the mine.

“Unauthorized persons underground are able to exit on foot, via the existing ramp, through the main access of this mining area. No person underground has been confined in any way and the main exit ramp from the mine remains open.

“Obuasi Gold Mine’s management team has notified the relevant authorities and public security services and is working closely with them.”

The mine added that seven illegal miners exited through this main access point on foot and are in the custody of the Ghana Police Service.

The miners reportedly entered the underground shaft in search of gold deposits but were unable to come out after all exit routes were closed.

One of the illegal miners, Ali Tijani who spoke to Citi News said some of his colleagues are unconscious as they have run out of food and water.

“We went to the AngloGold mine to work, but the place was closed down. For four days now, we are just in there. We don’t have any food or water. And they do not want to give us water. We are about 300. We went there on our own.”

Below is the full statement by AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ghana Provides Update on Media Reports

AngloGold Ashanti Ghana’s Obuasi Mine is aware of media reports alleging that illegal miners may have been trapped underground in the northern areas of the mine, remote from current active mining areas.

Unauthorized persons underground are able to exit on foot, via the existing ramp, through the main access of this mining area. No person underground has been confined in any way and the main exit ramp from the mine remains open.

Obuasi Gold Mine’s management team has notified the relevant authorities and public security services and is working closely with them.

Yesterday, seven illegal miners exited through this main access point on foot and are in the custody of the Ghana Police Service. Any unauthorized person underground is encouraged to leave the mine at any time by the exit points where public security personnel remain on standby.

The intrusion of illegal miners into underground areas remains a significantly dangerous activity and AngloGold Ashanti Ghana is working alongside authorities to ensure that only authorized mine personnel and contractors can access underground work areas.

The safety and security of our employees and community members remain our top priority and AngloGold Ashanti Ghana stands ready to provide any assistance required by the authorities in ensuring the safe exit of any unauthorized persons underground.

