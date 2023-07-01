3 hours ago

During one of the national holidays in Ghana, revellers thronged the Labadi beach to wine away time.

Together with her partner, Massive Yusiv, treated her body to a cold bath in the ocean. Every advance he makes at diving, he ends up swimming with plastic bags. “This doesn’t give us the comfort to swim,” he said.

“The plastics are not only in the water but take a look, they are all around us, filth everywhere” he exclaimed.

His partner told Citi News, she can’t “cope with the polluted ocean” hence her decision not to swim.

Plastic waste has become a pressing issue in Ghana, posing numerous challenges for the country and contributing to the pollution of its oceans.

The need for sustainable solutions has never been more urgent. In the midst of this crisis, Makafui Awuku, the CEO of Mckingtorch Africa, has emerged as a leading innovator in turning plastic waste into beautiful artworks and functional products.

His vision goes beyond transforming trash into valuable commodities; he aims to bridge Ghana’s education deficits while advocating for a plastic-free environment. However, the success of his efforts heavily relies on government commitment and support.

Ghana faces a significant plastic waste problem, with a staggering amount of plastic ending up in landfills, water bodies, and the ocean. According to recent statistics, the country generates approximately 1.7 million tons of plastic waste annually, with a mere 2% being recycled. The majority of the plastic waste remains uncollected, leading to environmental degradation, clogged drainage systems, and increased health risks for communities.

The challenges Ghana faces regarding plastic waste are multi-faceted. Insufficient waste management infrastructure, limited recycling facilities, and low public awareness contribute to the severity of the issue. In addition, the improper disposal and inefficient recycling of plastic waste lead to the pollution of Ghana’s pristine coastline, impacting marine life and ecosystems.

While at the beach to observe the discomfort plastics cause to revellers, Nii Lamptey, 48, was seen gathering plastics. Many of the plastics he managed to exhume from the heap of sand had labels of drinks manufactured in Ghana. Malt, sprite, Voltic, Bel-aqua and other carbonated drink bottles were all part of the debris.

Nii said, “These bottles are the source of my livelihood”.

He sells the bottles to a number of recycling companies within Accra.

The highest amount he made from his sales was GHc150 ($13). He is determined to not only make ends meet but, to involuntarily help in Ghana’s quest to eradicate plastic waste.

Makafui Awuku, while highlighting the gravity of Ghana’s plastic pollution problem, emphasized: “the pivotal role that government commitment plays in finding effective solutions”. He calls on the government to “allocate tax revenues generated from plastic products towards tackling the plastic menace”.

With increased financial support, waste management systems can be improved, recycling facilities can be expanded, and public awareness campaigns can be initiated, creating a solid foundation for a sustainable future.

Innovation and Impact of Mckingtorch Africa

Makafui Awuku’s company, Mckingtorch Africa, has been at the forefront of innovative solutions for plastic waste in Ghana. Through his creativity and dedication, Awuku transforms discarded plastic into beautifully crafted chairs, flowers vast, reusable bags, and other artistic products. His efforts not only address the issue of plastic waste but also provide economic opportunities by turning trash into cash.

His initiatives have been widely recognized on the global stage and at conferences.

Bridging the Education Deficit:

Awuku’s vision extends beyond plastic waste management. He aims to bridge Ghana’s education desk deficits by utilizing recycled plastic to create desks for school pupils. “When I see children lying prostrate to study in some schools in Ghana, I feel sad” he stated. With government support, Awuku envisions creating a sustainable model where the products can be channelled into educational initiatives and school infrastructure development, and access to educational materials for underprivileged communities.

As an advocate for a plastic-free environment, Makafui Awuku understands the importance of reducing plastic consumption at its source. His work not only highlights the artistic and economic potential of recycling plastic waste but also educates the public about the harmful effects of plastic pollution and the need for sustainable alternatives. By leading conversations on climate change and promoting reusable alternatives, Awuku hopes to create a cultural shift towards a plastic-free Ghana.

Awuku’s efforts alone are not sufficient to tackle the plastic waste crisis in Ghana. He emphasizes the crucial role of government support in driving significant change. By channelling tax revenues generated from plastic products into initiatives dedicated to tackling the plastic menace, the government can strengthen waste management infrastructure, invest in recycling facilities, and launch educational campaigns to raise awareness about plastic pollution and sustainable practices.

Moreover, collaboration between the government and innovators like Awuku is essential for creating a comprehensive and effective approach.

Young Ghanaian entrepreneur transforms plastic waste into valuable resources

In the heart of Kwabenya, Accra, a young visionary named Christopher Gyan-Mensah has embarked on a mission to tackle the ever-growing problem of plastic waste in Ghana. As the CEO of SESA, an innovative company specializing in transforming plastic waste into raw materials for fibre and hair product production, Christopher is revolutionizing the way society perceives and handles plastic waste.

Inspired by a desire to create both environmental and social impact, Christopher chose the name “SESA” for his venture. SESA encompasses two meaningful objectives: collecting plastic waste and, more importantly, changing attitudes towards it. He understood that raising awareness and transforming mindsets were crucial steps toward addressing the plastic waste crisis.

Christopher’s forward-thinking approach led him to hire young women aged 18 years and above, recognizing their crucial role in the climate change value chain. He understood that women were often frequent users of single-use plastic products in households, making them essential catalysts for change. By engaging women in the process of collecting and transforming plastic waste, Christopher aimed to demonstrate the inherent value of recycled materials and inspire a shift in societal behaviour.

To ensure transparency and accountability in the plastic waste collection process, SESA adopted a cutting-edge digital platform. This platform allows Christopher and his team to track the source of each plastic items collected. Through this technology, they can effectively monitor the quantity and quality of the waste, ensuring that it meets the standards required for fibre and hair product production. Additionally, the workers involved in the collection process are paid directly through the digital platform, enabling efficient and fair compensation.

Christopher firmly believes that when women witness the transformation of plastic waste into reusable and valuable products, they will recognize its significance and influence their communities positively. By providing economic opportunities and empowering these women to be agents of change, SESA is fostering a deeper appreciation for the value of recycling and encouraging a collective attitude shift towards plastic waste management.

SESA’s impact extends far beyond the boundaries of Kwabenya. By collaborating with companies in Ghana’s fibre and hair product production sectors, Christopher’s initiative creates a sustainable supply chain that reduces dependence on virgin materials while simultaneously tackling environmental pollution. The ripple effect of SESA’s work has the potential to drive systemic change and inspire other young entrepreneurs to explore innovative solutions to pressing environmental challenges.

Christopher Gyan-Mensah’s determination and commitment to addressing Ghana’s plastic waste crisis through SESA exemplify the transformational power of entrepreneurship. By combining environmental stewardship, economic empowerment, and a digital-first approach, he is shaping a future where plastic waste is not just a problem but a valuable resource that can bring about positive change for individuals, communities, and the planet as a whole.

Source: citifmonline