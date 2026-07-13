Treasury Bill Auction attracts GHc10bn in bids as investor demand surges

Investor interest in Ghana’s Treasury bills market strengthened significantly last week, with the latest auction recording bids far above the government’s target for short-term financing.

Data from the Bank of Ghana showed that investors submitted a total of GH¢10.03 billion in bids for the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills, compared with the government’s target of GH¢5.67 billion.

The outcome represents a 77% oversubscription, highlighting strong appetite for government securities among investors.

The government accepted GH¢7.38 billion of the bids received, surpassing its target by GH¢1.71 billion as it took advantage of the increased demand in the market.

The 364-day Treasury bill attracted the highest investor interest, receiving bids amounting to GH¢5.65 billion. Out of this, the government accepted GH¢4.53 billion, making it the largest contributor to the funds raised.

The 91-day bill recorded total bids of GH¢2.98 billion, with GH¢1.80 billion accepted, while the 182-day bill received bids worth GH¢1.40 billion, of which GH¢1.06 billion was taken up by the Treasury.

Interest rates showed mixed movements across the various maturities. The yield on the 91-day bill declined slightly by one basis point to 5.86%, from 5.87% in the previous auction.

The yield on the 182-day bill remained unchanged at 7.79%, while the 364-day bill recorded an increase of seven basis points, rising to 12.99% from 12.92%, indicating investors’ continued preference for higher returns on longer-term securities.

The strong performance marks a notable recovery compared to the previous auction, where total bids amounted to GH¢4.16 billion.

Market analysts say the increased subscriptions reflect renewed investor confidence in government securities despite relatively high interest rates.

For the next auction, the government is targeting GH¢7.36 billion in funding through Tender 2016 to support its short-term financing requirements.