1 hour ago

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul says the government will send 500 more military personnel to Bawku in the Upper East Region next week to maintain peace.

According to the Minister, there are currently 400 soldiers in the community to assist with the conflict.

The Minister has therefore charged the military to treat individuals involved in the disturbances as criminals saying the conflict is no longer tied to chieftaincy issues.

Dominic Nitiwul was speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday. He assured that the government is committed to addressing the situation.

“What is happening today is not about chieftaincy. It is criminality. Those operating are criminals. I have asked members of the armed forces to deal with such persons as pure criminals. Government has done what it can on its part to ensure that Bawku is peaceful. We have moved Bawku from 50 to 400 soldiers, so we are sending another 500 military task force to Bawku alone next week.”

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga accused the military of shooting indiscriminately into some indigenes running for cover, killing seven of them in the process.

Ayariga, subsequently petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) over the alleged killing by the military.

The allegation has since been refuted by the Ghana Armed Forces. In a statement, the Ghana Armed Forces said they engaged an armed combatant in Bawku and neutralised six of them.

The MP is demanding investigations into the incident and GH¢500,000 recompense for each person allegedly killed by the military.

The Minority in Parliament has called for an ad-hoc committee to probe the alleged killings.

Source: citifmonline