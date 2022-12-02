1 hour ago

A 24-year-old woman has died after a tree fell and crashed her head while she was working on her farm

According to report filed by the Daily Guide newspaper, Selina Samanya, now deceased was crashed by a falling tree due to heavy rainstorm. She suffered injuries and was rushed to Nkenkaaso Government Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident happened on 28th November 2022, on a farm in the Nkwaakwaa forest in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti region.

According to the police, one Kwaku Gyebi, 34, accompanied by Jafaru Anaba, reported the issue to Nkenkaasu charge office.

The farmer, Kwaku Gyebi said that, while working on their farm with Selina on the said day, a tree fell and crashed her head, as a result of a heavy rainstorm.

The police also disclosed that an inspection of the body revealed a deep cut at the occiput of Selina’s body.

A report from Akomadan Police Service states that Selina’s body has since been deposited in a morgue at the Nkenkaaso Government Hospital for autopsy, as investigation continues.

Source: Ghanaweb