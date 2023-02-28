3 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Mr. Sumaila Abdul-Rahman, his two deputies, and a private businessman are set to stand full trial in April after the completion of the Case Management Conference today.

The trial Judge, Justice Eric Ankomah Ansah on Tuesday adjourned the case to the 4th, 5th, and 6th of April 2023 for a full trial.

The trial will proceed for three consecutive days at the High Court sitting in Tamale.

The four accused are standing trial for conspiracy to directly or indirectly influence the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.

The Special Prosecutor on January 24 charged the four persons with alleged corruption.