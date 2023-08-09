26 minutes ago

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has warned that it will continue to crack down on tricycle users in the central business district of Kumasi.

The KMA began enforcing its ban on tricycles, popularly known as aboboya, on July 25 and faced fierce resistance from operators.

More than ten defiant operators were arrested on August 1, which infuriated other operators and led to a scuffle between the metropolitan police and operators.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the head of transport at the Assembly, Randy Wilson, reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to stopping the activities of the tricycle operators, which he said are impeding business activities in the central business district.

“The exercise is not stopping anytime soon, and the security apparatus is rather beefing up its activities because we have intelligence that the tricycle operators are planning to mass up tomorrow to fight the authorities,” he said.

Wilson further indicated that the seized tricycles will not be returned to their owners, as they may be used as evidence in court proceedings.

“No decision has been made on the release of the tricycles because some of them will be used as evidence in court, and so we are still waiting for instructions from the mayor and coordinating director as to what to do next. In the meantime, we still have the tricycles,” he said.

A scuffle between the police and tricycle operators on Tuesday resulted in the injury of six police officers.