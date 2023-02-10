2 hours ago

Two people on a tricycle, popularly known as Aboboyaa were killed in an accident involving an ambulance at Ahwiaa in the Kwabre East district of the Ashanti Region.

According to an eyewitness, the tricycle rider attempted to overtake another vehicle and ended up in the lane occupied by the ambulance heading from Kumasi, resulting in a crash.

Brenya Vasco, Assembly Member for Ahwiaa in the Ashanti Region confirmed the incident to Citi News.

“The ambulance was coming from Kumasi, but the tricycle rider overtook another vehicle and ended up in the lane of the ambulance. That is how the crash occurred. Two people died. The police have moved both the ambulance and the tricycle to the station.”

Sourcecitifmonline