52 minutes ago

A 31-year-old tricycle rider, George Appiah, aka Osimpo, has died in a gory accident at Assin Atwereboanda in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

The Assin Praso District Police Commander, DSP Moses Osakonor, confirming the incident, said the tricycle, which had its bucket removed, was conveying volumes of wood from the bush to Atwereboanda township with two other passengers.

He told Adom News the passengers jumped from the logs when they sensed danger after the tricycle lost its balance.

It eventually somersaulted and the logs fell on the deceased who was the rider, killing him instantly after he was trapped.

The Assin Kushea Police command has visited the scene and commenced investigation into the incident while the body has been deposited at the mortuary.

He also disclosed that his outfit will soon wage war against those who use tricycles to convey wood in the area.

The deceased was a unit committee chairman of the area.