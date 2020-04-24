59 minutes ago

Trigmatic has said rumours that he committed adultery and fathered a child with Akua Sally Amoakowaa (Akua GMB), who is the wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, CEO of Angel Group, are false.

Earlier reports quoted Afia Schwarzenegger for making the allegation.

She alleged that Akua GMB’s one-year-old daughter is not Dr. Oteng’s daughter and the baby is for the musician.

This follows her other claims in an Instagram video that Akua’s eight-year-old marriage to the Adonko Bitters boss has hit the rocks over cheating suspicion.

Afia alleged that Akua cheated on her husband with several men, but Trigmatic has denied ever having any amorous relationship with Akua.

In a letter from his lawyers available to NEWS-ONE, Trigmatic has given Afia a 72-hour ultimatum to retract and apologize for her claims or he will go to court to seek redress.

“It’s rather unfortunate that in these difficult times, one would seek to defame and cause further distress to one’s family, friends and hard-earned reputation. To my family of friends, fans and well wishers — thanks for your concern & support in recent times with regard to the false accusations made against me. It’s a legal matter now, we’ll let the law take its course. Thanks & continue to stay safe out there,” he said on Instagram when he shared a copy of the letter on Wednesday.