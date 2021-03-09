1 hour ago

The triumphant Ghana U-20 squad who won the African Youth Championship trophy on Saturday will later today meet the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the seat of government Jubilee House.

Ghana beat Uganda 2-0 in the final match played at the Stade Olympique de Nouakchott in Mauritania with goals from captain Daniel Afriyie Barnie to emerge as champions of the African Youth competition.

The entire team comprising the technical team, playing squad, management committee members and some members of the GFA will meet the President.

Speaking during the State of the Nations Address(SONA) in Parliament, the first gentleman of the land showered plaudits on the Black Satellites team and said this should be the start of a new era of success in our football.

The President says the feat chalked by the Black Satellites should mark an era of sustained excellence and achievements in Ghana football.

“This is a proper occasion for me once again, on behalf of all Ghanaians to congratulate the Black Satellites on the splendid victory in winning the nation’s fourth U-20 Africa Nations trophy when they defeated Uganda by two goals to none on Sunday in Nouakchott, Capital of Republic of Mauritania”

“Ayekoo to the Black Satellites and to the technical and management team for the independents day gift. I look forward to receive them at the Jubilee House later this afternoon after I am done with you to receive them this afternoon”

“Hopefully, this soon be the beginning of a new era of success for Ghanaian football” he said.

Ghana has won the U-20 trophy four times first winning it in 1993,1999,2009 and 2021 drawing level with second most successful country Egypt with Nigeria the kings of that category winning it seven times.