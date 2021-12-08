6 hours ago

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has issued a stern caution to the leaders of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union of TUC who directed the striking commercial transport vehicles drivers to resume normal duties.

Drivers of commercial buses popularly called 'trotro' in Ghana on Monday, December 6, 2021 embarked on a nationwide strike in protest against fuel price hikes and taxes.

The drivers refused to pick passengers and also prevented other drivers who decided not to join the strike action from going about their business.

Their action caused many commuters to walk to their workplaces and various destinations.

However, the drivers, following a statement by the by the General Secretary of GPRTU of TUC, Godfred Abulbire, have suspended their strike.

The General Secretary noted that the leadership of the Union has been invited to the Presidency to resolve the drivers' concerns.

"Development will be communicated to the drivers. We therefore entreat our cherished members to go back to their normal duties," the statement read.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, admonished the leaders of the Union to ensure the promise given them during their meeting at the Presidency is fulfilled or will forfeit their positions.

In a brief message, he said; ''They should pray that the promise given them will be fulfilled because if the promise is not fulfilled, that's the end of them. They have all lost the positions.''