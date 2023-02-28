2 hours ago

League Champions Asante Kotoko will host Bechem United on Matchday 19 of the betPawa Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors lost 2-0 to the Hunters in the first round with Kofi Agbesimah and Emmanuel Avornyo scoring for Bechem United to hand Kotoko their first loss of the season.

Two points separate the two sides – as Asante Kotoko sit 3rd in the table with 28 points - two points behind Bechem United who are 2nd in the league table with 30 points. The Porcupines have won two, lost two and drawn one in their last five matches while Bechem United boasts of three wins, one loss and one draw in their last five outings.

Asante Kotoko would expect top scorer Steven Mukwala to show class against the Hunters having scored 8 goals in the ongoing campaign.

The Champions have yet to loss at home this season and Coach Seidu Zerbo would aim to maintain his incredible home record of six wins and three draws in nine matches at the Baba Yara stadium.

Rashid Nortey, Enoch Morrison, Mohammed Alhassan and Richard Boadu are payers with enough competence and quality to run the show on Wednesday. Bechem United’s top scorer Hafiz Wontah Konkoni who has netted 8 times in this campaign is available for selection with Emmanuel Avornyo, Aaron Essel, Kofi Agbesimah, Seth Kwadwo, and Isaiah Nyarko all looking to start for the Hunters.

Their last meeting at the Baba Yara stadium ended 2-0 in favour of Asante Kotoko who scored through Samuel Boateng and Ismail Abdul Ganiu.

The 3pm kick off game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

At the CAM Park in Aiyinase - Karela United will play Accra Lions in a game they must win to boost their survival hopes. Karela United lost 2-1 to Accra Lions in the first round of the season at the Accra Sports Stadium. The visitors are in 5th place with one win, three draws and one loss in their last five matches. While, Karela United have 22 points and occupies the 14th spot with two wins and three losses in their last five matches. Accra Lions in form midfielder Abasss Samari Salifu who has scored 7 goals and picked four most valuable player awards will be looking to spring a surprise at unfamiliar grounds with the likes of Jacob Amu Mensah, Daniel Kwame Awuni and Dominic Nsobila complimenting him.

Eighteenth placed Kotoku Royals will clash with Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu having switched their home venue from Cape Coast.

Bibiani Gold Stars returns to the dreaded DUN’s Park as host of Nsoatreman FC. Samuel Ofori scored from the spot in the 71st minutes when the two sides in the first round of the season. But Gold Stars have improved tremendously since that defeat and have climbed up to the 6th spot with 27 points – three points richer than Nsoatreman FC.