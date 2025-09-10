5 hours ago

A driver narrowly escaped death on Monday, September 8, 2025, when his DAF Cargo truck, carrying over 1,000 cartons of bottled water, crashed at Mamfe-Amamprobi in the Eastern Region.

The Kumasi-bound vehicle, with registration number GR 3583-15, is said to have lost its brakes, veering off the road and crushing the driver in the front cabin.

Personnel from the Akropong Fire Station responded swiftly, cutting through the wreck to rescue the victim, who was later taken to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital for medical care.

According to police, no other persons were injured in the accident. The truck, however, was badly damaged, with its front cabin smashed, four rims bent, and two tyres torn.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are underway.

PHOTOS BELOW: