2 hours ago

The charred body of a driver has been deposited at a morgue after he was burnt beyond recognition when a truck he was driving somersaulted and caught fire.

The truck with registration number GS 5246-10 which was carrying bags of cashew veered off the road after the driver lost control at the Juaso section on the Kumasi-Accra Highway on Sunday 14th May 2023.

According to preliminary investigations by the police, the driver of the truck lost control of the steering wheel when another driver engaged in a wrongful overtaking on the highway.

Fire Officers were called to the scene to help contain the fire. The officers managed to rescue the driver’s mate and handed over the charred body of the driver to the police.

Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, D.O 3 Peter Addai who confirmed the incident to Citi News said the Man Diesel truck somersaulted after hitting a steel rail.

Source: citifmonline