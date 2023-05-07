54 minutes ago

A heavy truck loaded with tubers of yam has knocked down and killed a woman suspected of being mentally deranged in Kumasi.

The truck, a Kia Rhino with registration GE 1869-17, from Zabzugu in the Northern Region was loaded with tubers of yam to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

A DailyGuide report on Thursday, May 11, 2023, stated that the incident happened near the Maakro near Suame around 7:40am on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

According to the police, the driver of the truck is identified as Jalaldeen Amadu.

“On 07/05/2023 about 0740 hours, suspect driver Jalaldeen Amadu, aged 33, was in charge of a Kia Rhino truck No. GE 1869-17, loaded with yam, with two occupants, driving from Zabzugu to Kumasi.

"Upon reaching a section of the road near Bank of Africa, Maakro, the vehicle knocked down and killed an adult female pedestrian, aged about 40, who was crossing the road and suspected to be mentally deranged.

"Body was conveyed to KATH morgue and deposited for preservation, identification, and autopsy," the Suame police disclosed in a statement.

The police disclosed that the accident vehicle has since been impounded for testing, adding that the "suspect driver is in police custody assisting in investigations. The almost dismembered body of the woman, believed to be in her forties, has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue in Kumasi,” the report added.

Source: Ghanaweb