1 hour ago

Nigeria's information minister has said the country is yet to receive ventilators promised by US President Donald Trump in April.

Lai Mohammed has denied Mr Trump's remarks made last week that he had sent 1,000 ventilators to the West African country.

Mr Mohammed said that if the consignment had arrived, it would be announced publicly.

President Trump made the promise during a telephone call with President Muhammadu Buhari on 28 April.

He said the US was committed to helping Nigeria's response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, during a tour of the Ford motor plant in Michigan, Mr Trump said the US had just sent 1,000 ventilators to Nigeria.

Nigeria has so far recorded 8,915 coronavirus cases, including 259 deaths.