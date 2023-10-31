1 hour ago

Medeama SC coach, Evans Adotey, has reassured the club's fans that they can expect a victory when facing Hearts of Oak on Wednesday.

The Yellow and Mauve will be playing at the Accra Sports Stadium in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League matchday eight.

Speaking in anticipation of the match, the experienced coach acknowledged that it will be a tough game but expressed confidence in securing a win against Martin Koopman's team.

"Facing Hearts of Oak will be a challenging task on Wednesday, but I want to assure my fans to stay calm and trust that Medeama will deliver good results by the end of the day," he stated.

"Currently, we are eighth on the league table with an outstanding game, but I'm not focusing on that. This is a match where I want to ensure that Medeama returns with no less than a point. If not a win, we aim to secure at least one point," he added.

The kickoff time for the game is set for 3:00 PM GMT.