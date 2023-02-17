1 hour ago

The National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has appealed to NPP supporters to trust the leadership of the party to set a well-consultative and appropriate date for their presidential and parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 elections.

According to him, the party will engage in a broad consultation to agree on the date.

Nana B, speaking on Okay FM's "Ade Akye Abia" show, said; "It is never true that the New Patriotic Party has fixed a date…We have not decided on any date…If the date is fixed, the General Secretary will do a presser to announce it."

He appealed to the party supporters to trust only the leadership of the party for the announcement of the date for the primaries.