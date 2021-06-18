18 minutes ago

Marketing Consultant to the Trust Sports Emporium Ltd (TSEL), Nii Okai Nunoo believes it is the responsibility of every Ghanaian to support the national teams when they are going out to represent the nation at big competitions like the Olympic and Commonwealth and African Games.

Speaking to the media, he said the Trust Sports Emporium is a center built to provide the pipeline for sports talents, stars and super stars to win laurels for Ghana.

He expressed that sports is also a leveler which offers opportunity for excitement to overcome medical problems as well as release stress to keep in shape, aside those doing sports for excellence and rewards.

“We have to jubilate to have such facility which sits perfectly in our mission, to have well equipped facilities to provide pipeline for talent which is our main goal” he said.

According to Nii Okai Nunoo, the TSEL supported in hosting the 7th Africa Zone 2 Swimming Championship, provided the national boxing team to train in preparation for the Olympic Games, and has facilities to host table tennis, badminton, basketball, judo, taekwondo, karate do and other indoor games.

He said government alone cannot bear all the cost in providing sports facilities around the country, so other corporate entities must support.

He commended the national swimming team and the Black Bombers for putting Ghana on the world map of sports.

He named other facilities like the Mudor Conference Hall, Ga Mashie Sports Hall, Bukom Physio Center , a boarding house / hostel and the Ring Restaurant all housed at the TSEL.

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah commended the TSEL and others like Twellium Industrial, Toyota Ghana and Ashfoam Ghana for supporting Team Ghana going to the Olympic Games.

He said Team Ghana needs about $300,000 to go to Japan, and appealed to companies who believe in the youth of Ghana to succeed to support.

He also thanked the Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif for his visit to the camp of the national boxing team.

“That historic visit has inspired the Black Bombers to step up their training, with a few weeks to the Games.