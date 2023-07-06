2 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has jabbed Attorney General, Godfred Dame accusing him of being biased in the prosecution of some major cases in the country.

The NDC which believes its members are being persecuted by the governing New Patriotic Party called on Mr. Dame to channel the same energy into prosecuting former CEO of Menzgold, NAM1, accused persons in the JB Danquah’s murder among others.

“We also want a speedy trial in the Menzgold, Ahmed Suale, Major Mahama and J. B. Danquah cases and on this basis can they kindly also apply for daily trials in these cases too? Justice must be seen to be pursued and done to all manner of persons and in all cases,” the party’s Legal Directorate said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The NDC lawyer also condemned the ongoing criminal prosecution of its Assin North legislator, James Gyakye Quayson.

The High Court judge hearing the case plans to sit every day, a decision the NDC has appealed.

“The election results from Assin North is a resounding victory and a message from the people of Assin North to the NPP that it is Gyakye Quayson they want and this message, despite all the machinations of the NPP in Assin North, is like an egg in the face of the NPP, thus, we expect the AG to listen to the good advice of the eminent Domaahene, the two Former AGs of Ghana Ayikwei Otoo and Marietta Brew who have all spoken and advised their younger brother Godfred Yeboah Dame to stop the prosecution before he gets more eggs in his face.”

Click here to read the party’s full statement.

Source: citifmonline