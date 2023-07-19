2 hours ago

Ghana U23 striker Emmanuel "99 Ideas" Yeboah has caught the attention of German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim, adding to the list of clubs interested in securing his services.

The 20-year-old had an impressive debut season with CFR Cluj in the Romanian top flight and aims to establish himself as a key player for his team.

Yeboah's standout performance of three goals in 16 appearances last season has not gone unnoticed, attracting the attention of Czech giants Sparta Prague.

According to a source at his Romanian club who spoke to renowned Ghanaian journalist Ibrahim Sannie Daara, an informal inquiry has been made by TSG Hoffenheim from the Bundesliga.

The charismatic player has a price tag of €4 million set by Cluj.

Yeboah's impressive displays were not limited to club football.

During the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations, he represented the Ghana Black Meteors and made a significant impact by scoring three goals, finishing as the joint-top scorer alongside FC Barcelona youngster Abdel Ezzalzouli.

With his rising talent and goal-scoring prowess, Emmanuel Yeboah has become a sought-after prospect in European football.

As the interest from TSG Hoffenheim intensifies, it remains to be seen where the young Ghanaian striker will continue his promising career.

The striker has also been linked with Major League Soccer club FC Cincinnati among others.