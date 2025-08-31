20 hours ago

Founder and CEO of TSL Sustainability, Dr. Shelter Lotsu, has called for stronger collaboration between government institutions, the private sector, and civil society to accelerate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sustainability in Ghana.

Speaking at the press launch of the ESG Sustainable Reporting Summit in Accra, Dr. Lotsu stressed the need for coordinated action to combat pollution, improve sanitation in urban areas, and promote regenerative growth through ESG practices.

“We call on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, and other relevant agencies to combine forces. The future of our cities, environment, and economy depends on it,” he said.

Dr. Lotsu noted that investor priorities have shifted, with increasing emphasis on metrics such as carbon emissions, water usage, and governance standards—driven by global sustainability reporting frameworks including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the EU Taxonomy for Sustainable Activities.

“In the past, companies could attract investors with only audited financial statements. That era is over. Today, investors demand integrated disclosures on environmental impact, community engagement, waste management, diversity and inclusion, and governance structures,” he stated.

He also urged the private sector, civil society organisations, research institutions, and grassroots groups to play active roles in daily sustainability efforts, emphasising that lasting change depends on collective action.