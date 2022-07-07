11 hours ago

Pressure is mounting on the government to concede and pay the 20 percent Cost of Living Allowance to public sector workers.

The Trades Union Congress has warned its members may join the ongoing strike declared by teacher unions should the government fail to pay the allowance.

Currently, four teacher unions who are on strike to demand the payment of a cost of living allowance have vowed to continue with the industrial action despite the government’s persuasion.

A meeting with the government on the matter on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, ended inconclusively.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, Joshua Ansah, said the government’s posture over the COLA payment may push them to join the strike.

“There is nothing to negotiate over. Everyone is requesting what is due them. We are all preparing to go on strike if the government does not give us anything reasonable. We all want better Cost of Living Allowances.”

Meanwhile, the government is pleading with the four teacher unions and other unions who have expressed interest in joining the strike to bear with the government.