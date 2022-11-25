6 minutes ago

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is unhappy about the government’s decision to freeze employment in the Civil and Public services in 2023.

The TUC believes the decision is a stab in the back because government promised not to do so.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, while presenting the 2023 budget statement on Thursday announced the decision by government as part of measures to reduce the soaring public expenditure.

In an interview with JoyNews, on Friday, Deputy TUC General Secretary, Joshua Ansah, said TUC is disappointed in government for that decision.

“I am really disappointed about the freeze of employment in the civil and public services in 2023 because this is something that the TUC has spoken about it all this while.

“When the IMF team came to this country, we had the opportunity to meet with them and one of the issues we raised with them was about the freeze of employment that always becomes their conditionality anytime they access their programme, we were assured that that was not going to happen,” he stated.

Mr Ansah noted that the TUC will discuss this issue with its Social Welfare Committee and respond appropriately.

Meanwhile, government has introduced a number of measures to cut its expenditure for the year 2023.

Below is the full text of the implementation of the Cabinet directives on expenditure measures:

Mr Speaker, as a first step toward expenditure rationalisation, Government has approved the following directives which take effect from January 2023:

• All MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs are directed to reduce fuel allocations to Political Appointees and heads of MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs by 50%.

This directive applies to all methods of fuel allocation including coupons, electronic cards, chit systems, and fuel depots.

Accordingly, 50% of the previous year’s (2022) budget allocation for fuel shall be earmarked for official business pertaining to MDAs, MMDAs and SOES;

• A ban on the use of V8s/V6s or its equivalent except for cross-country travel. All government vehicles would be registered with GV green number plates from January 2023;