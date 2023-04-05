2 hours ago

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has threatened to picket or embark on a strike action if the management of the Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited does not reinstate three dismissed workers who happen to be their local union leaders.

The threat follows the expiry of an ultimatum given by the union for the company to reinstate the workers whose contracts were allegedly terminated on the basis that they joined a union called the Ghana Mine Workers Union which is under the Trades Union Congress.

Addressing the media, the Deputy Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Joshua Ansah said the union is determined to ensure the dismissed workers get justice.

“So, we are reviewing our internal mechanisms which include serving notices to the appropriate agencies including the Public Order Act and for our possible actions which include picketing and if we don’t still have an answer to our demand, it will be escalated into a possible strike action.”

“We are serving notice to the management of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, for them to actually listen and ensure that the three dismissed employees are reinstated otherwise or to avert possible actions from the whole workers of this very country against the company. Because we will not sit down and fold our arms for management to actually abuse our fundamental human rights”.

The union had earlier stated emphatically that it will not stay unconcerned about its members being maltreated.

“This fight is not going to end today; we are going to fight until our demand is met and our boys are reinstated. It’s our right and we think that workers’ rights cannot be trampled upon by employers,” Mr. Ansah said.

He however charged the government to intervene to prevent a possible industrial action.

“So, we are asking the government to direct the company to do what is right and to avert any possible industrial action in this very country. We mean it, and we are going to do it. Until our boys are reinstated until they stop abusing workers’ rights, until they do what is right, they will never see peace with workers of this very country”.

Source: citifmonline