Ghana’s organized labour says it is experiencing a major membership drop in recent years, Union leaders said on Tuesday.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) blamed loss of good-quality jobs in the public sector and the rise of the gig economy as a contributing factor.

Secretary General of the TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, who made this disclosure did not provide any figures to reporters but was quick to add that leadership will explore a raft of measures to reverse the trend.

“The biggest challenge we are having now is because we are not having jobs [in the public sector] our membership keeps dwindling. So if you have a situation where there is no jobs and Union membership is dwindling then you can count the number of years that the Union will be out of existence”, said Dr Yaw Baah at the Union’s 3rd Quadrennial Youth Delegates Congress.

He added: “Our policy discussion is going to be focused on how government and all of us as social partners should work together to create jobs for young people. That is the only way the Union will exist for the next 75 years and beyond”.

The two-day event held in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi was attended by hundred delegates who reviewed and adopted the youth council’s report.

Six new executives were subsequently elected to steer the affairs of the youth wing of the TUC.

Source: Daily Mail GH