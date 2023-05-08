5 hours ago

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has reiterated its decision to embark on a protest on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Kpone, where Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited operates.

The protest is in solidarity with the Ghana Mine Workers Union of TUC’s demand for the immediate reinstatement of three of their local union leaders whose appointments have been terminated by Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited.

According to the union, the reason for their local leader’s termination was because they joined the Ghana Mine Workers Union which is under the Trades Union Congress.

Describing the reason as absurd during an Emergency National Executive Council meeting, the Secretary General of the union, Dr. Yaw Baah said the union will continue to fight until their demands are met.

“Our demand is very simple, our three brothers should be reinstated now. They have done nothing wrong, they only exercised their rights. People want to join the union, and they are losing their jobs? We should never allow this to happen. Eat well and reserve your energy because tomorrow we will take action, we are prepared. We are going to fight and fight until we win, so get ready. You [Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited] cannot deny workers of Ghana the right to unionise. Labour is not a commodity you can buy from the shelf, use it and throw it away,” Dr. Yaw Baah stated.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Ghana Mine Workers Union of TUC Abdul-Moomin Gbana says a series of protests and industrial actions will also be held if their demands are not met.

“TUC has resolved to use every means including protest marches, picketing, demonstrations, strike actions across the industry and the country to demand the reinstatement of the three dismissed local union leaders of Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited. We will also work with TUC Ghana and all organised groups and those abroad to demand the reinstatement of the leaders, and halt the notorious acts of intimidation and victimisation by Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited without further delay,” Abdul-Moomin Gbana stated.

Source: citifmonline