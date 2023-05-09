3 hours ago

The Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) in solidarity with the Ghana Mine Workers’ Union will today May 9, embark on a demonstration exercise over what it calls an abuse of workers’ rights by a Chinese firm, Sunon Asogli Power Ghana.

This follows the expiry of an ultimatum given by various unions for the company to reinstate contract workers whose appointments were terminated for allegedly joining the Ghana Mine Workers’ Union.

Secretary General of TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah said the Police in Tema have been notified of the protest.

Dr. Yaw Baah, addressing journalists said, “We need to show that we are a union, and we have to do what unions do. What unions do is very clear in the actions we take. The minister came in but there was no success. This last Friday, May 5, we were in a meeting with Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, for two hours plus, and we also met the leaders and management for four hours and nothing came out of it”.

Dr. Yaw Baah said TUC and sector unions under it will continue to fight until their demands are met.

“Our demand is very simple, our three brothers should be reinstated now. They have done nothing wrong, they only exercised their rights. People want to join the union, and they are losing their jobs? We should never allow this to happen. Eat well and reserve your energy because today we will take action, we are prepared. We are going to fight and fight until we win, so get ready. You [Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited] cannot deny workers of Ghana the right to unionise. Labour is not a commodity you can buy from the shelf, use it and throw it away,” Dr. Yaw Baah stated.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Ghana Mine Workers’ Union of TUC Abdul-Moomin Gbana says a series of protests and industrial actions will also be held if their demands are not met.

“TUC has resolved to use every means including protest marches, picketing, demonstrations, strike actions across the industry and the country to demand the reinstatement of the three dismissed local union leaders of Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited. We will also work with TUC Ghana and all organised groups and those abroad to demand the reinstatement of the leaders, and halt the notorious acts of intimidation and victimisation by Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited without further delay,” Abdul-Moomin Gbana stated.

