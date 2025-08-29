11 hours ago

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has urged the government to take urgent steps to address Ghana’s mounting public debt, which it estimates has exceeded GH¢800 billion.

According to the union, the growing debt burden is consuming national resources and depriving citizens of vital infrastructure and social services.

Presenting a petition to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat in Accra on Friday, August 29, TUC Secretary-General Joshua Ansah cautioned that workers will not remain passive if the situation is not addressed.

“If nothing is done about our debt, which is denying us better schools, hospitals, and other amenities, Ghanaians will be forced to take action,” Mr. Ansah warned, adding that the union may be compelled to adopt “drastic measures.”

He further explained that the petition reflects not only the concerns of Ghanaian workers but also those of unions across Africa regarding the impact of unsustainable debt on national development.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the AfCFTA Secretariat, Albert Kan-Dapaah Jnr, Senior Advisor to the Secretary-General, assured the TUC that their concerns would be communicated to the appropriate authorities for consideration.