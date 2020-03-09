3 hours ago

Tunisian authorities have confirmed the country's second case of coronavirus on Sunday.

The latest patient is a 65-year-year old Tunisian man who had returned from Italy. He has been quarantined at a university hospital, according to a statement by the health ministry.

No other details were provided.

The first patient - also a Tunisian man who had entered the country by Italy but in this instance by boat - is said to be "improving" but remains under observation in a hospital in the resort city of Sousse, according to a health official.

Earlier this month, Tunisia suspended its passenger ferry service from the northern Italian city of Genoa, a few days after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed.

All flights to Italian cities were also moved to a separate terminal at Tunis' international airport.