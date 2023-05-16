4 hours ago

A Tunisian court has sentenced opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi to a year in prison.

The Ennahda party leader, who is a fierce critic of President Said Kaies, has been detained since last month after being arrested for allegedly plotting against state security and incitement.

Mr Ghannouchi rejected the allegations as politically motivated, refusing to appear before the judges. On Monday, he was sentenced in absentia.

There has been a wave of arrests this year of leading figures opposed to President Saied, who assumed full executive powers almost two years ago.

Since February, 20 of Mr. Saied’s political opponents and personalities have been arrested, including former ministers and business figures.

Mr Ghannouchi’s detention last month alongside others sparked international condemnation, including by the US, the European Union, and rights groups.

Source: BBC