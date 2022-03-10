50 minutes ago

Tunisian referee Sadok Selmi will take charge of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play off between Ghana and Nigeria.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

The Black Stars booked their place in the third round after negotiating their way past South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

For Augustine Eguavoen’s Super Eagles, they inched closer to a ticket for Qatar after seeing off the Central African Republic, Liberia and Cape Verde in Group C.

Ghana failed miserably at the recent African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon as they were booted out at the group stages while Nigeria who played well exited at the round of 16.

Nigeria will be looking to qualify for their seventh World Cup whiles Ghana will be looking for a fourth World Cup berth.

He was in charge when Morocco beat Comoros 2-0 and also when Cape Verde drew 1-1 against host country Cameroon all in Yaoundé.

Selmi recently took control of the CAF Champions League group stage match when Wydad AC came from behind to beat Zamalek SC 3-1 in Casablanca.