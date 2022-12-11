2 hours ago

The leadership of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has called off its strike that commenced on November 18, 2022.

The Association in a letter addressed to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and copied to the Minister of Education, Minister of Finance, Chairman of the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission expressed worry over the government’s failure to honour the Codified Conditions of Service of members, which have been in arrears since 2016.

But almost a month after staying off their duties, a statement jointly signed by the Association’s president and general secretary announced that they have reached a mutual understanding with the government for which reason they have resolved to call off the strike.

“Following the conclusion of negotiations on internally generated fund-related conditions of service, off-campus and vehicle maintenance allowances, and pursuant to the memorandum of agreement signed between the government team and the labour unions (TUTAG, UTAG, GAUA, and TEWU), we announce the suspension of the strike action declared on November 18, 2022.”

The statement, therefore, called on all members of the Association to resume work effective December 12.

“We, therefore, urge all members in the 10 Public Technical Universities to resume work on Monday, December 12, 2022.”

It also praised its members for their solidarity and also lauded the National Labour Commission for effectively mediating to bring an end to the impasse.

“We wish to express our gratitude to the National Labour Commission for helping the parties reach an agreement in relation to the above allowances. We thank the Honorable Minister of Education for his honesty, sincerity and participation throughout the negotiation process.

“Finally, we express our profound gratitude to our gallant members for their support throughout the process.”

Source: citifmonline