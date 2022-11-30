6 hours ago

The Ministry of Education has assured students of Technical Universities that the government is working to resolve concerns of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) to get them to resume work.

According to the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the government has shown enough commitment to address the demands of the striking teachers.

In a Citi News interview, Dr. Adutwum expressed optimism that the strike will soon be called off.

“We have had fruitful discussions. We have made appeals to them. They are also consulting their members, and we will hear from them soon.”

“Nobody wants students to be in class more than me, the Minister of Education. That is why I am saying we have made some considerable process, and I am very hopeful that the strike will be over soon,” the Minister said.

The leadership of the TUTAG on Friday, November 18 declared an indefinite strike over concerns about their conditions of service.

The union wants the government to honour its Codified Conditions of Service of members, which have been outstanding since 2016.

The leadership of TUTAG has accused the government of blatantly disregarding a ruling of the National Labour Commission on the matter, and also blamed the NLC for failing to enforce the ruling.

According to TUTAG, its members are facing some challenges with the payroll system and want the various Technical Universities to manage the payroll of the teachers.

The Association also wants the Government to pay outstanding Book and Research Allowances for the 2021/2022 academic year for the majority of its members.

