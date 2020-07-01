TV3's Juliet Bawuah appointed new Group Head of Sports at Media General

Juliet's appointment took effect July 1, 2020.

She replaces Michael Oti Adjei, who has moved on to head the group’s Digital division.

Bawuah is expected to bring her years of experience to bear on the new role.

In the last few years that she has practiced, she has built an enviable brand that is credible and alluring.

Bawuah holds a Masters Degree from the Cardiff University in Wales, United Kingdom, and is an alumna of the US State Department-sponsored International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

She is also a Fellow of the Radio Netherlands Training Centre (RNTC).

She holds other certificates from two of Ghana’s prestigious Journalism institutions, the Ghana Institute of Journalism and the African University College of Communications.

She has also worked with other reputable Ghanaian media brands including CITI FM, ETV, and Metro TV.

Bawuah is a former employee of the Euronews-run Pan-African news channel, Africanews. She has also worked for the global football website GOAL as well as the website of the Confederation of African Football.

Regularly, she contributes for the BBC, TRT World, Premier League TV, La Liga TV and DW.

Over the years, she’s sat on judging panels for CAF (African Footballer of the Year), and the Ballon d’Or, where she helps to choose the winner in the Women’s category.

A role model with a heart for bigger ambitions, Bawuah is the Founder of the Africa Women’s Sports Summit, a platform designed to encourage greater inclusion, longevity and excellence for the African woman in sports.

