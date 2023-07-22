20 hours ago

The Amansie Central District Assembly has cut sod for the construction of a boys’ dormitory at Tweapease Senior High School.

Established as a private school in 2012 by Nana Prah I, the Tweapease Senior High School in the Amansie Central district was absorbed by the government as a day school in 2018.

The school with a population of more than 400 students gained boarding house status in 2023 when the first batch of about 122 students made up of both males and females were admitted into makeshift dormitories of the school.

The new boys’ dormitory according to the Amansie Central District Chief Executive, Michael Donkor, will accommodate about 70 students of the school.

At a short sod-cutting ceremony to signal the commencement of construction, the DCE said the project which will be funded by the Minerals Development Fund forms part of measures by the Assembly to beef up facilities of the school.

“As an Assembly, we are conscious of the infrastructural gap in the Tweapease Senior High School hence have resigned to salvage the situation by providing boys’ dormitory for the start.”

He intimated that the NPP government since the school was established has made efforts to resource the school by donating a brand-new bus and pick up for the school.

Mr. Donkor further appealed to parents to also contribute to the development of the school.

The contractor of the project Archibald Oppong assured that the project will be completed in the stipulated 6 months time assuring that quality work will be done.

He said “as a local contractor, I can assure the school that I will deliver on schedule and make sure I hand over quality work to the school.”

The District Director of Education Nana Pokuaa Amoako lauded the Assembly for the project which she said will partly solve the infrastructural deficit in the school.

She seized the opportunity to appeal to parents to also support the school.

On his part, the headmaster of the Tweapease Senior High School Theophilus Yeboah commended the Assembly for the project describing it as a welcome relief for staff and students of the school.

He said the need to accommodate the students of the school forced them to improvise by converting some classrooms into dormitories.

Mr. Yeboah enumerated a plethora of challenges facing the school which included inadequate washroom facilities, lack of accommodation for the headmaster and staff as well as some security challenges.

He said, “we want government to come to our aid by regularising the appointment of security personnel in the school as well as fencing the school to ward off intruders and criminals.

