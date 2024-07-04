3 hours ago

Twenty-five(25) Black Queens trained on day one of a four day camping in Accra ahead of the upcoming international friendly against Japan.

Coach Nora Häuptle’s team assembled in Accra on Tuesday night and had their first training at the Union Park, Legon where they trained for about one hour, in preparation for the friendly game.

The 25 players who trained on Wednesday include, Freda Ayisi, Azumah Bugre, Cynthia Konlan, Anasthesia Achiaa, Mukarama Abdulai, Comfort Yeboah, Mary Amponsah, Princella Adubea, Doris Boaduwaa, Evelyn Badu and Philomena Abakah.

The rest are Safiatu Salifu, Victoria Antwi Adjei, Gifty Assifuah, Susan Duah, Vivian Adjei Konadu,Stella Nyamekye, Portia Boakye, Kerrie McCarthy, Nina Norshie, Bridget Adu,Adama Alhassan, Mavis Owusu, Jaqueline Owusu and Alice Kusi.

Eight more players are expected to join the squad to strengthen the team for the task ahead. Ghana will play one international friendly against Japan on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Here are some images from the training session: