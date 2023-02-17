3 hours ago

The Black Queens have arrived in Benin ahead of their international friendly against Benin on Sunday, February 19. The team and the technical staff departed Accra in the early hours of Thursday, February 17, 2023 for Cotonou where they arrived in the evening.

The Black Queens made a stop at the River Volta on the Ghana Aflao road as part of the ‘mission volta’ created by Coach Nora Hauptle. Volta is a Portuguese word which means turn as she hopes to make the turn towards success for the senior Women national team.

The Black Queens have been inactive since missing out on the last edition of the Africa Women Cup of Nations in Morocco and this friendly will be a great exercise in readiness for the 2023 WAFU B Women’s Cup of Nations and the 2024 African Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Below is the list of players that made the trip to Benin: