Twenty-three Black Queens will depart Accra Tuesday morning for Conakry where they will play Guinea in the 1st leg of the 1st round qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Dreamz Ladies midfield sensation, Stella Nyamekye and Ampem Darkoa Ladies attacker, Mary Amponsah get to travel with the team as the only two players selected from the recent WAFU B winning U-20 side.

FC Nordsiaelland’s Jennifer Cudjoe also gets the nod after a long absence while long serving Janet Egyir and Linda Eshun also make the squad.

The team is scheduled to depart Accra 9am at on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 via Air Cote D’Ivoire.