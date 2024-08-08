1 hour ago

The Ghana Water Company Limited is worried about the spate of water meter theft in the Ashanti Region following a recent case of thievery in the Suame municipality.

Two persons, believed to be scrap dealers, were apprehended by the Suame District police after being chased and caught by residents in the area who suspected them of having stolen water meters from the neighborhood.

The case adds to the average of 65 cases of meter thievery recorded monthly in the region.

Management of Ghana Water Limited says the growing cases are adversely impacting the financials and technical operations of the company as they must replace the stolen meters freely for customers.

Public Relations Officer of GWL-Ashanti, Ebenezer Padi Narh spoke with Luv Business.

“We have to go and replace the meter free of charge. If we are recording an average of 60 cases of meter theft, just imagine the amount of money we have to spend to replace these meters. This is outside the faulty ones that we have to repair or replace. These monies could have been used in purchasing pipes and for extension works,” he said.

According to Mr. Padi Narh, at least ten cases have recently been recorded in the region’s Bantama, Abrepo and Kropong suburbs.

Although it remains unclear why these individuals go after the meters, the water distributing company believes the metallic components of the meters are essential materials to them.

The water distributor replaced its original metallic cased meters with plastics, but the new meters are continuously stolen by unknown people and sold at a cheaper price.

The company is advising the public to ensure their meters are properly caged and well-protected from the grips of these criminals.

Meanwhile, the arrested duo are expected to be processed and arraigned before court.