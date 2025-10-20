2 hours ago

Two suspects wanted in connection with an ongoing gold smuggling investigation have been arrested and arraigned before the High Court in Accra.

In a statement, the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) identified the suspects as Abdul Karim Alhassan and Sadique Abubakar, who were among four individuals declared wanted for alleged gold smuggling, conspiracy to smuggle gold, and transporting gold without a license.

According to GoldBod, the two suspects voluntarily turned themselves in and have since been formally charged. They have been granted bail but remain in lawful custody pending the fulfillment of their bail conditions and further court proceedings.

The Board also revealed that the two remaining suspects, Mohammed Afsal Puthalan and Mohammed Refeeq Nandoli, also known as Salam are still at large.

A bounty of GHS 1 million has been placed on each of them for information leading to their arrest. GoldBod is urging the public to report any credible information to the Ghana Police Service or the Ghana Gold Board to assist in the ongoing investigation.