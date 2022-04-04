4 hours ago

Two persons have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that led to the death of one person, while eight others sustained gunshot wounds on April 1, 2022, at Asunafo in the Kwabeng District of the Eastern Region.

Preliminary investigation established that the shooting incident occurred during a community clash between two factions over a mining activity in the town.

In the course of the incident, nine persons sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Enyirensi Government Hospital, where one person died on arrival.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, Eastern Regional Police PRO, who confirmed the arrest of the two suspects on Sunday, urged the public to volunteer reliable information to assist the police arrest other culprits on the run.

“We want to assure those persons that will be giving us such information that it is going to be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” he said.

“We are also going to ensure that persons who are linked to these disturbances are taken through the due process of the law and the law is made to punish them, so it will serve as a deterrent to other people who will try to take the law into their own hands,” DSP Ebenezer Tetteh added.