4 hours ago

Authorities in the Ashanti Region have confirmed the recovery of two bodies following a canoe accident on the Offin River near New Achiase in the Atwima Mponua District.

The tragedy occurred on Thursday morning when a canoe carrying six passengers capsized mid-journey, reportedly due to the inexperience of the operator. The group was travelling towards the Afepaye bank when the vessel overturned.

According to police, the incident was reported by Nana Osei Tutu, Benkumhene of Achiase, to the Adobewura Police around 9:50 a.m.

A rescue operation managed to save four people — 22-year-old Anabel Paul and 28-year-old Amina Daniel, both Nigerians, as well as 42-year-old Ghanaian Alex Kwadwo Acheampong. The fourth survivor has not yet been identified.

The two Nigerian nationals are currently receiving treatment at the Ntoboroso Clinic.

Personnel from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) worked alongside community members to retrieve the bodies of the two men who went missing after the incident.

The Offin River has been the site of multiple tragedies in recent years. In 2021, four people drowned in the same section, with only three bodies recovered.

Police say investigations into the latest incident are still underway.