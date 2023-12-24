11 hours ago

Three school children have died with 12 rescued after they drowned at Gomoa Nyanyano sea while swimming.

The unfortunate incident happened on Saturday.

Information gathered indicates that, the children are from Kasoa but went to Gomoa Nyanyano to swim since schools are on Christmas vacation.

Police say, they had a distress call from some community members, rushed to the scene and rescued 12 of them.

After several hours of search, two bodies of children believed to be between 10 and 15 were retrieved with one still missing.

Confirming the incident to Adom News, Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, Anita Love Obo Amissah said it’s unfortunate for school children to die while they are on Christmas holidays.

She said personnel from the Ghana Education Service (GES) have also visited parents and school owner as well.