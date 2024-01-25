19 minutes ago

Two minors, ages six and four, have met their untimely deaths after they were trapped in an abandoned vehicle at Wasa (Akoreso) in the Wasa Saa electoral area in Amenfi-East Municipality of the Western region.

The two cousins were found dead in the abandoned vehicle after they had gone out to play but failed to return home.

Information available indicates that the car had been abandoned at the location because it was damaged.

Confirming the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, the Assembly Member, Akwasi Oduro, said the parents of the two had gone in search of them because they did not return home after they had gone out to play.

He said that after the search, the lifeless bodies of the two were found in the abandoned car.

The incident he noted has left the bereaved families devastated.

According to him, the incident occurred on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

He said the car was parked in front of a church in the area.

It is believed that the children tried to get out of the car but could not.

The police, he added, were informed, and a preliminary investigation into the matter has revealed that the children died as a result of a convulsion.

The children have since been buried.