3 hours ago

The Revenue Protection Taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on Thursday, April 27 uncovered an underground illegal connection at Fenice Metal Technology in the Tema region, and the managers, two Chinese nationals, have been detained.

The taskforce went into the company with personnel from the National Security after the anomalies were uncovered through a tip-off by an informant to the MD of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama.

The Revenue Protection and Technical investigation manager, Ishmael Oku, revealed this exclusively to Citi News.

According to him, “The facility had its separate transformer but managed to bypass the system through an underground cable to consume power without paying. Two-thirds of the power consumed goes directly without metering.”

The company is into the production of electrical cables according tosources.

The ECG took a break from its national revenue mobilization exercise on April 20, 2023, to review its operations and revenue targets.

The one-month exercise uncovered several illegalities, fake meters, and recovered huge sums of debts owed to the company.

But, the revenue protection taskforce is still on the ground, checking for illegalities that are contributing to the company’s system losses.

“The culprits will be prosecuted, and the facility surcharged to recoup the power consumed over the period,” Ishmael Oku added.

“The company has been disconnected from the national grid and served illegal connection notice to report at the ECG office,” Ishmael said.

Meanwhile, managers of Hillburi Hotel at Aburi are expected in court on Friday over similar crimes.

Source: citifmonline