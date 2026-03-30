3 hours ago

At least two people have been confirmed dead, while 14 others have been rescued following the collapse of an old structure near the Experimental Junior High School in New Town, Accra.

The incident occurred on Sunday when a group of worshippers had gathered inside the deteriorating building, which had reportedly been repurposed as a makeshift place of worship.

The structure suddenly gave way, sparking panic as people rushed to the scene to help.

Emergency teams from the Ghana National Fire Service, supported by other agencies and residents, quickly launched search and rescue operations, working tirelessly to pull survivors from the rubble.

Speaking to the media, Public Relations Officer of the Fire Service, Alex King Nartey, said rescuers were relying on faint cries from beneath the debris to locate those trapped.

“We have one person reported dead, a female believed to be in her early 30s. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and we are still hearing faint voices from under the rubble,” he explained.

He later confirmed that a second victim had been retrieved dead, raising the death toll to two, while warning that more casualties could be recorded as operations continue.

Authorities have not yet established how many people were inside the building at the time of the collapse. Investigations are expected to determine the cause of the incident and assess the safety of similar structures in the area.

Rescue teams remain at the scene, continuing efforts to locate and save any remaining survivors.